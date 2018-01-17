MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 8, 2018, through January 14, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 41 DUI arrests compared with 56 during the same period last year, a decrease of 26.8 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 6 6 Puna 4 7 Ka‘ū 2 2 Kona 9 22 South Kohala 1 2 North Kohala 2 2 Island Total 24 41

There have been 28 major accidents so far this year compared with 60 during the same period last year, a decrease of 53.3 percent.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease 100 percent for fatal crashes, and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

