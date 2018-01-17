MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i— Military units are scheduled to conduct various types of training here in January that may be heard or observed by the surrounding communities.

This monthly schedule is produced to alert neighbors of upcoming training activities that are louder in nature and may be heard or noticed outside the military installation. This information is provided for general awareness and may not include all training activity; times and dates are subject to change.

Jan. 1-17 (Marines): Mortar training.

Jan. 4-15 (Army): Mounted gunnery training.

Jan. 13-22 (Army): Helicopter gunnery training.

Jan. 23-25 (Army): Aircraft (C-17) parachute drops in Keamuku Maneuver Area.

The military appreciates the understanding and continued support of local Hawai‘i Island communities.

While sometimes loud, this training is critical to ensure that military units and service members are ready to accomplish their mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, contact the PTA Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, either by calling (808) 969-2577, or emailing eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil. For monthly PTA training information, email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil with the subject line: “Subscribe Training”.

