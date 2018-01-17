MEDIA RELEASE

PŌHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawai‘i — Soldiers from the 728th Military Police Battalion and Marines from VMU-3 are scheduled to convoy from Kawaihae Docks to Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) Jan. 15 and 17, 2018. The convoy are scheduled to start at 8 a.m. on both days and should be completed by no later than 3:30 p.m.

The convoys will be escorted by marked military vehicles with rotating amber lights and signs. Motorists are asked to be alert and drive with care around convoy vehicles.

For questions, contact the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa Public Affairs Officer, Eric Hamilton, via email to eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil or by phone call to either (808) 969-2577 or (808) 824-1474.

