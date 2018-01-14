MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for William Throop, a 30-year-old man, about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 154 pounds, brown hair, a beard, last seen wearing a red striped tanktop, and white shorts on Saturday (Jan 13) in the Seaview/Kalapana area in Puna.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

