High Surf Warning

This is a Hawaii County Civil Defense high surf message for Sunday morning, January 14 at 9.

The National Weather Service High Surf Warning remains in effect for Puna, Hilo, Kohala and Kona shores today through tomorrow. A High Surf Warning means there is a dangerous threat to life and property from the surf.

The highest threat will coincide with today’s high tide at 1:30 p.m.

Due to the High Surf Warning, the following are in effect:

Oceanfront residents and beachgoers along the affected shores are advised to be on the alert for high and dangerous surf.

Boat owners and oceanfront residents should take action to secure their property.

Mahukona Beach Park, Kauna’oa Bay, and Coconut Island Beach Park are closed until further notice. Additional closures of roads and beaches may occur without notice.

Consider canceling or postponing recreational or boating activities until the danger has passed.

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a high surf warning for north and west facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 a.m. Monday (Jan 15).

SURF…Along north and west facing shores of Niihau and Kauai, and north facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui, surf will be 35 to 50 feet through early this morning, then slowly decline to 25 to 35 feet tonight. Along west facing shores of Oahu and Molokai, surf will be 20 to 30 feet this morning, then slowly decline to 15 to 25 feet tonight. Along west facing shores of the Big Island, surf will be 12 to 16 feet today, then decline to 6 to 10 feet tonight.

TIMING…Surf will peak on the smaller islands around daybreak today, then around noon for the Big Island. Surf will possibly hold at warning levels for most north and west facing shores through Monday before gradually trending down through midweek.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Monday (Dec 15) for the Alenuihaha Channel, Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters. A small craft advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

