High Surf Warning

High surf warning for north and west facing shores of Hawaii Island until 6 p.m. Sunday.

An extremely large, long period northwest swell will build quickly during the day, peaking this afternoon and evening. Very large surf well above the warning level is expected beginning this morning and continuing through the weekend, and potentially into Monday for the smaller islands. North and west facing shores on Hawaii Island should expect warning level surf by this afternoon.

Coastal areas can expect strong breaking waves, shore breaks and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed the advice given by ocean safety officials and be careful. Know your limits and when in doubt, don’t go out.

Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders using harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Small Craft Advisory

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday (Dec 14) for the Alenuihaha Channel, Hawaii Island windward, leeward and southeast waters. A small craft advisory indicates inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.

A Small Craft Advisory means that winds speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



