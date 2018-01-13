MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) confirms law enforcement authorities are investigating the discovery of a body found near the Reef Runway (26L) at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Oahu. The body was discovered today after 12:15 p.m. when HDOT crews were alerted of an object on the runway. Additional details will be shared as they become available.

The Reef Runway will be closed during the investigation. Airport operations will continue on the other three runways and no delays are being reported or anticipated as a result of the investigation. There may be some increased noise over the Ewa plains as a result the Reef Runway closure.

