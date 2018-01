UPDATED (8:36 a.m. on 1/13/2018)

HAWAII COUNTY CIVIL DEFENSE: This is a Civil Defense Message. Please disregard message of nuclear attack. There is NO THREAT of Missle Launch at this time. I repeat, there is NO THREAT at this time.

UPDATED (8:24 AM on 1/13/2018)

THIS IS A FALSE ALARM. THERE IS NO THREAT. THE ALERT WAS SENT OUT BY ACCIDENT.

8:08 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2018 HST

BALLISTIC MISSLE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

