MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 22-year-old man identified as Chance Gorelangton-Kuanoni, last known to reside in Kamuela.

He is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to an assault investigation in the South Kohala district.

Gorelangton-Kuanoni is described as a local male, approximately 5-feet-5-inches, approximately 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

Police ask anyone with information on this individual to call the Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



