For the year 2017, there were 1,160 DUI arrests compared with 1,111 in 2016, an increase of 4.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

District Number of Arrests Hāmākua 9 North Hilo 5 South Hilo 254 Puna 276 Ka‘u 20 Kona 521 South Kohala 69 North Kohala 6 Island Total 1,160

There were 220 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were involved in traffic accidents in 2017, compared with 265 in 2016, a decrease of 17 percent.

There were 72 drivers arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant who were under the age of 21 in 2017, compared with 77 in 2016, a decrease of 6.5 percent.

In 2017, there were 1,362 major accidents compared with 1,443 in 2016, a decrease of 5.6 percent.

ln 2017, there were 30 fatal crashes on Hawaiʻi Island (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities recorded in 2016. This represents an increase of 11.1 percent for fatal crashes.

Impairment was a factor in 13 fatalities in 2017. Of those, two involved alcohol only, seven involved drugs only, and four involved both alcohol and drugs. (Totals may increase due to pending toxicology reports).

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

