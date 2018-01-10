 

   

Police are searching for a Kona woman wanted on a warrant

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Tiara Kolowena, AKA Tiara Baker a 54-year-old who resides in the Kona district.

She is wanted on an outstanding warrant of arrest and questioning relative to multiple financial crimes in the Kona district.

Kolowena is described as 5-feet-7-inches, approximately 200 pounds, local female, medium complexion with black and gray hair.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Edwin A. Buyten or Officer Chandler Nacino at (808) 936-5171 or (808) 326-4646.


