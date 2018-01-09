MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating an ongoing barricaded subject incident in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in lower Puna.

This morning at about 12:20 a.m., patrol officers responded to a report of gunshots fired at a residence on Kamanu Street in Hawaiian Beaches. Upon their arrival, they were confronted by a male with a firearm seated within a vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence. The occupant of the residence was able to leave home safely and is physically unharmed.

The department’s Special Response Team is on the scene, and crisis negotiators have communication with the suspect who remains within the vehicle at this time.

Puna Parkway and Papio Street are both closed from Kahakai Boulevard, also cutting off any access to Kamanu Street. Neighboring residents have been asked to evacuate the area for their safety. Police ask that the public avoid the area.

