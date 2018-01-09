MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of January 1. 2018, through January 7, 2018, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 17 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 17 DUI arrests compared with 22 during the same period last year, a decrease of 22.7 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 0 North Hilo 0 0 South Hilo 0 0 Puna 3 3 Ka‘ū 0 0 Kona 13 13 South Kohala 1 1 North Kohala 0 0 Island Total 17 17

There have been 13 major accidents so far this year compared with 28 during the same period last year, a decrease of 53.6 percent.

To date, there were 0 fatal crashes, resulting in 0 fatalities, compared with 2 fatal crashes, resulting in 2 fatalities at the same time last year. This represents a decrease 100 percent for fatal crashes, and 100 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

