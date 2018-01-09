MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a woman in connection with a domestic-related incident that occurred in Pāhala.

At 10:49 a.m., Sunday, (January 7), officers responded to a call of a domestic dispute on Kuapala Street. Witnesses reported that a female was outside the residence with a gun confronting her boyfriend and had fired a single shot.

The victim was contacted by police and identified the suspect as his estranged girlfriend, 33-year-old Sophia Kaawa-Aweau, who reportedly came to the residence with a gun to confront him. She entered the residence and removed miscellaneous items and then fired a single shot from a handgun. Kaawa-Aweau left home in a vehicle before officer’s arrival.

At 12:45 p.m., (January 7), officers located and arrested Kaawa-Aweau in a nearby macadamia nut field. She was transported to the Kona Police Cellblock while Detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section continued the investigation.

On Tuesday, (January 9), police charged Kaawa-Aweau with Burglary in the first degree, Reckless Endangering in the first degree, Criminal Property Damage in the fourth degree, Theft in the fourth degree, Ownership or Possession prohibited, and Carrying or use of a Firearm in the Commission of a separate felony. Her bail was set at $112,000. She remains in police custody and is scheduled to make her initial appearance on Wednesday, (January 10), in Kona District Court.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Brandon Mansur of the Area II Juvenile Aid Section at (808) 326-4646, ext. 301 or Brandon.Mansur@hawaiicounty.go…

