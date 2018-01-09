MEDIA RELEASE

As of this Tuesday (Jan 9), the 25% mandatory North Kona Water Restriction, that has been in effect since January 12, 2017, is officially downgraded to a 10% Voluntary Water Conservation.

The Keōpū Deepwell, which had been repaired on December 22, 2017, is fully operational and has been operating reliably over the past several weeks. The Department feels confident that the water needs of the community will be met with the 10% voluntary conservation in effect and will continue to monitor the water system and make adjustments as necessary.

The Department would sincerely like to acknowledge the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage throughout the water restriction. MAHALO for your assistance!

Customers are encouraged to use water efficiently and wisely, and to not waste water. For tips on how you can conserve water please visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org, call 961-8050 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after hour emergencies, call 961-8790.

