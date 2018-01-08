MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

Jarrod Agasa is described as a local male, about 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 170 pounds with short, straight black hair, and brown eyes.

Agasa was last seen on Thursday, (January 4), in the Hilo area and may be operating a grey 2017 Toyota Camry bearing license plate ZGA810.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Police Departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

