Hawaiʻi Island Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 43-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.
Jarrod Agasa is described as a local male, about 5-feet-6-inches, weighing 170 pounds with short, straight black hair, and brown eyes.
Agasa was last seen on Thursday, (January 4), in the Hilo area and may be operating a grey 2017 Toyota Camry bearing license plate ZGA810.
Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Police Departments non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.
