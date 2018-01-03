MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of December 25, 2017, through December 31, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Three of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,160 DUI arrests compared with 1,111 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.4 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 5 South Hilo 10 254 Puna 2 276 Ka‘ū 6 20 Kona 6 521 South Kohala 0 69 North Kohala 1 6 Island Total 25 1,160

There have been 1,362 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,443 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.6 percent.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 11.1 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

