Hawaiʻi Island police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two men and a woman who are wanted for questioning in connection with a kidnapping in Puna on Saturday, (December 30).

At 12:31 p.m., officers responded to a call of a kidnapping from a Heʻe Street address in Hawaiian Beaches. Witnesses reported that a 31-year-old woman staying at the residence was struck in the face with a tire iron before being forced into the trunk of a sedan at gunpoint.

The suspects left with the victim in a sedan with a shattered back window.

At 5:30 p.m., one of the male suspects, 34-year-old Paul Alisa of Pāhoa, was arrested after turning himself in at the Pāhoa Police Station. He was taken to the Hilo Cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued the investigation.

At 5:32 p.m., police were notified that the victim had been dropped off and was found at the Heʻe Street residence. She was taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center where she was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

At 10:15 p.m., Saturday evening, (December 30), Alisa was released from custody pending further investigation.

Police are still seeking three individuals in connection with this incident. Joshua Sosa is a 25-year-old Keaʻau man described as being 5-feet-8-inches, 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Claude Carvalho Jr. is a 32-year-old Pāhoa man described as being 6-feet, 210 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Nikki Nasario is a 26-year-old Pāhoa woman described as being 5-feet-1-inch, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be operating a maroon 1998 Toyota sedan, license plate HCD 702 with a shattered back window.

The public is advised against approaching these individuals as police consider them to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts or information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Todd Pataray of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2382 or Todd.Pataray@hawaiicounty.gov.

