Honolulu, HI – The Department of Human Services encourages families to apply for its Preschool Open Doors (POD) program, which is currently open until Thursday, March 29, 2018. Applications received during this period will be considered for preschool participation during July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019.

This program, which currently serves more than 1,500 children statewide, provides child care subsidies to eligible low- and moderate-income families to pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide children whose families might otherwise not be able to afford preschool the opportunity to gain essential skills to be successful in school and in life.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2019-2020 school year (born between August 1, 2013 and July 31, 2014). Families are reminded that a child must be five years old on or before July 31 to enter kindergarten. Families may choose any one of the 431 state-licensed preschools. Underserved or at-risk children receive priority consideration for the POD program, and funds are limited.

Interested families may request an application from the department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting www.patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by March 29, 2018 to be considered during the July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019 program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed, or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218

Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066

Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org

Eligibility and priorities for POD program selection are detailed in HAR §17-799, which is available online at humanservices.hawaii.gov/admin…. For more information about other DHS programs and services, visit humanservices.hawaii.gov

