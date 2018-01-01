MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Hawaii State Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced that per Act 82, Session Laws of Hawaii (2014), the minimum wage will increase to $10.10 per hour beginning on Jan. 1, 2018. This is the fourth and final rise in the minimum wage since 2015: from $7.25 to $7.75 on Jan. 1, 2015, and to $8.50 on Jan. 1, 2016, and $9.25 on Jan. 1, 2017. Previously, the minimum wage had stayed the same for eight years ($7.25 Jan. 1, 2007—Jan. 1, 2015)

“The Legislature also created a new administrative process for wage law along with a new, minimum $500 penalty to act as a deterrent, and both employers and workers should be aware of the requirements under the law,” said DLIR acting Director Leonard Hoshijo.

The Payment of Wages and Other Compensation Law, Chapter 388, Hawaii Revised Statutes, details the requirements of paying wages. Workers should be aware of the following requirements for employers:

The rate of pay should be given at the time of hiring, along with the time and place of payment,

Any changes to payment agreements require advance notice either in writing or in a posting at the worksite,

Paychecks are due at least twice a month,

Paychecks should be issued within seven days after the end of the pay period, and

· Full wages are due at the time of termination.

For more information about payment of wages in Hawaii go to the Wage Standards Division website at labor.hawaii.gov/wsd or call 808-586-8777.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



