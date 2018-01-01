MEDIA RELEASE
The Hawai’i County Department of Parks and Recreation announces its 2018 closure schedule for ‘Āhalanui Park, Isaac Kepo’okalani Hale Beach Park, Kahalu’u Beach Park and Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai’ula Beach. Monthly closures are necessary to maintain and repair high-use parks without exposing park patrons to potential hazards associated with large-scale maintenance work.
Located in Puna, ‘Āhalanui Park will be closed between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month, with the exception of the October closure, which will occur on the first Wednesday of that month. The closure dates are:
- January 10
- February 14
- March 14
- April 11
- May 9
- June 13
- July 11
- August 8
- September 12
- October 3 (first Wednesday due to schools’ Fall Break)
- November 14
- December 12
Located in Puna, Isaac Kepo’okalani Hale Beach Park will be closed on the third Thursday of each month and reopened at 1 p.m. on the following day. Overnight camping permits will not be issued for the night before each closure date. The closure dates are:
- January 18
- February 15
- March 15
- April 19
- May 17
- June 21
- July 19
- August 16
- September 20
- October 18
- November 15
- December 20
Located in North Kona, Kahalu’u Beach Park will be closed until 10 a.m. on the first or second Tuesday of each month. The closure dates are:
- January 9
- February 6
- March 6
- April 10
- May 8
- June 5
- July 10
- August 7
- September 4
- October 16
- November 6
- December 4
Located in South Kohala, Spencer Park at ‘Ōhai’ula Beach will be closed all day on the following dates:
- January 10-11
- February 7-8
- March 14-15
- April 11-12
- May 15-17
- June – No scheduled closures
- July – No scheduled closures
- August – No scheduled closures
- September 11-13
- October 17-18
- November 14-15
- December 12-13
The Department of Parks and Recreation thanks the public for its understanding and cooperation during these temporary closures.
For more information, please contact Parks & Recreation Administration office at 961-8311 or parks_recreation@hawaiicounty…..
