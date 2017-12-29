MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii Police were investigating a one-car vehicle crash near the area of Ninoole Loop and Hwy 11. A primer colored Ford truck traveling North-bound lost control and ran off the roadway and overturned. The driver was transported to the Kona Community Hospital by helicopter in critical condition. Police are continuing their investigation into the crash.

The road was closed for about two hours while police investigated the incident. The roadway is now open. HPD wants to thank the public for their patience.

