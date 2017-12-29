UPDATE 2:48 p.m. 12/29/17

Hawai’i Island police have located 15-year-old Raven Franco who was reported missing. She was found in Hilo in good condition.

MEDIA REKEASE

Police are searching for 15-year-old Raven Franco, of Puna, who is described as 5’2” tall, weighs about 150 pounds, has medium length brown hair, brown eyes, and a light tan complexion.

She was last seen wearing a red Adidas shirt, blue skinny jeans, and grey Puma shoes.

Franco was last seen leaving a Hilo residence on Thursday, December 28, 2017 at about 10 a.m.

Instructions:

If Franco is seen, please contact police at 935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



