MEDIA RELEASE

HONOLULU — The Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) is seeking entries in an art contest to depict a Game Mammal and Game Bird for its 2018-2019 Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation and Game Bird Stamp. The conservation stamp is required on the Hawai‘i state hunting license, and the game bird stamp is required for those intending to hunt game birds. Both stamps (differing slightly in text) will be available to wildlife stamp collectors.

Here are the requirements for entries in this year’s contest:

SUBJECT:

Wild Turkey (Meleagris gallopavo)

Feral Pig (Sus scrofa scrofa)

SETTING:

Hawai‘i Habitat

SIZE:

Completed painting with a maximum of 24” by 36” and unframed (to be reduced to 1” X 1.5” stamp)

MEDIUM:

Oil or acrylic

ENTRY:

Completed oil or acrylic painting or an 8.5” X 11” photo/print/photocopy of a completed painting

DEADLINE:

All entries must be received by February 16, 2018. Notification of the winner will be made on February 23, 2018.

SHIPPING FEE:

All paintings sent must be accompanied by a $35.00 fee, to cover the cost of returning artwork. If a check is not included you will need to come to the DOFAW Administration Office to pick up your artwork. Checks are to be made payable to the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Otherwise, a photo, print, or photocopy of an original painting may be sent with no fee (see application form).

PAYMENTS:

The winner will receive a maximum award of $1,000.

Background

Funds from sales of the Hawai‘i Wildlife Conservation Stamps go into the state Wildlife Revolving Fund to support wildlife populations and habitat and to manage hunting in the State. Activities and projects supported by this fund have included surveys of game bird and mammal populations, land leasing for hunting, predator control, and maintenance of wildlife watering units. In addition, planting of native shrubs and trees, controlled burns, removal of invasive plants, and other wildlife habitat improvement and restoration projects are supported by these funds.

Last year revenues from both stamps were used to cover some of the costs of maintaining hunting units and to add game bird and game mammal hunting opportunities where possible. Funding helped pay for facility development, game mammal and game bird surveys, management of hunts, signage, commissions to vendors for the sales of hunting licenses, supplementation of game bird populations in new areas, implementation of food crop plantings for game birds, mowing grasses and weeds to allow hunting, and predator control of mongooses, rats, and feral cats. Proceeds from the sales of conservation stamps will also provide funds for the annual lease rental of the Lana‘i Cooperative Game Management Area and several other hunting unit leases.

Additional Resources

Copies of this announcement and the application form are available upon request from the Division of Forestry and Wildlife, 1151 Punchbowl St., Room 325, Honolulu, HI 96813. Questions regarding the contest can be e-mailed to shaya.honarvar@hawaii.gov.

