As tens of thousands of residents plan to ring in 2018 with fireworks, Hawaiian Electric, Maui Electric and Hawaiʻi Electric Light would like to urge caution and offer these safety tips:

Carefully set up and use fireworks in an area clear of overhead power lines.

Do not string fireworks on utility poles.

Ensure a 10-foot clearance from power lines when using ladders or other tools to string fireworks.

If an object should become tangled in an overhead power line, don’t try to free it. Call our trouble line at: Oahu 1-855-304-1212 Maui (808) 871-7777 Lānaʻi or Molokaʻi toll free at 1-877-871-8461 Hawaiʻi Island (808) 969-6666



