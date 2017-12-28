MEDIA RELEASE

The County of Hawaii Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) is proposing to develop a master plan for a new public park within Hawaiian Paradise Park (HPP) in Keaau, Puna District. The new park would be located on a County-owned, 20-acre parcel bordered by Kaloli Drive, 25th Avenue and 26th Avenue. This park would serve the HPP subdivision to support and encourage healthy lifestyles and healthy families.

Two (2) public meetings are planned for as part of this park master planning process. The first public meeting will be held to present a proposed vision, goals, and preliminary alternative plans. A second public meeting will be held to present the preliminary master plan.

Meetings to be held at the Hawaiian Paradise Park Owners Association (HPPOA) Activity Center at 15-1570 Makuu Drive

3-6 p.m. January 7, 2018 Presentation of plan alternatives for comment

3-6 p.m. February 19, 2018 Presentation of preliminary master plan for comment

If you require special assistance at these events (i.e. interpreter, wheelchair accessibility) please contact Jared Chang at (808) 356-1242 or jchang@ssfm.com at least three (3) business days prior to the event.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



