MEDIA RELEASE

If making East Hawaii a better place to live is on your agenda for 2018, consider becoming an AARP Hawai’i volunteer.

AARP volunteers work with Hawai’i’s Congressional delegation, the Legislature and county governments to advocate for caregivers and kupuna and to protect Medicare and Social Security. Our community service volunteers work on projects in the community to better people’s lives. We also have speakers and communications volunteers who work with social media and traditional media to help spread the word about AARP.

Join us for a volunteer orientation on Thursday, Jan. 11 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hilo Aging and Disability Resource Center at 1055 Kinoole St. Call 877-926-8300 to reserve a spot or go to aarp.cvent.com/welcome1-11.

