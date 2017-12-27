MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the theft of a Land Pride utility vehicle in North Kohala.

According to police, the theft occurred between Friday, (December 22), at 5:00 p.m., and Tuesday, (December 26), at 8:15 a.m.

Suspect(s) entered onto the property at Kohala Plants nursery and stole the vehicle which was parked under a tent.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Justin Cabanting at (808) 889-6540.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



