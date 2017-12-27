MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of December 18, 2017, through December 24, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 20 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Four of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident.

So far this year, there have been 1,135 DUI arrests compared with 1,088 during the same period last year, an increase of 4.3 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 5 South Hilo 6 244 Puna 3 274 Ka‘ū 3 14 Kona 8 515 South Kohala 0 69 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 20 1,135

There have been 1,336 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,416 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6 percent.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 27 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 11.1 percent for fatal crashes.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

