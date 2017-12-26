UPDATED 4:11 p.m.

Police report Sarah Burgess has been located.

MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for a woman reported missing in Puna. Reported missing is Sarah Burgess an 84-year-old woman, with gray hair, five feet tall, about 100 pounds, and a slim build. Burgess was last seen wearing orange framed glasses, a blue/gray hoodie sweatshirt, gray pants in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision area.

Police ask anyone with information on his/her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

