MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaii, HI, December 26- Average retail gasoline prices in Hawaii have risen 28.8 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.73/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 355 gas outlets in Hawaii. This compares with the national average that has increased 1 cent per gallon in the last week to $2.43/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Hawaii during the past week, prices yesterday were 78.4 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 27.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has decreased 6.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 14.9 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on December 26 in Hawaii have ranged widely over the last five years:

$2.95/g in 2016, $2.73/g in 2015, $3.53/g in 2014, $3.92/g in 2013 and $3.95/g in 2012.

Areas near Hawaii and their current gas price climate:

Alaska- $3.14/g, down 3.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.18/g.

Anchorage- $2.93/g, down 7.9 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.01/g.

Honolulu- $3.10/g, flat from last week’s $3.10/g.

“The Great Lakes has seen a flurry of gas price increases over the last week as several refinery issues have surfaces, pulling the national average up nearly single-handedly,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Without such ill-timed disruptions, we’d see a plentiful portion of falling pump prices, but now, the bitter taste of rising prices during the holiday lingers for many. But with the New Year set to roll in accompanied by a strong cold front, I’d expect gasoline demand to weaken, thus softening the outlook for gas prices in the weeks ahead and eventually delivering lower gas prices. Offering a brief glimpse into 2018: motorists won’t be loving what they see, but the devil’s in the details.” GasBuddy will be releasing its Annual Fuel Outlook for 2018 on January 3.

For Hawaii Island gas prices and trends visit — www.hawaii247.com/gas

