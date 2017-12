MEDIA RELEASE

Police are searching for Walbert LeeLoy, a 62 year-old Hawaiian male, 5’10” tall, 190 pounds, brown eyes, grey hair, tan complexion. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

LeeLoy was last seen at his Hilo residence on Friday, December 22, 2017 at about 6:30 p.m.

Police are concerned for his well being and if he is seen, ask the public to notify police on the non-emergency number 935-3311.

