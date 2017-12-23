 

   

On-way traffic next to St. Joseph Church Sunday and Monday (Dec 24 & 25)

MEDIA RELEASE

In observance of the 2017 Christmas season activities at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hilo, there will be a temporary one-way traffic pattern on Kapiʻolani Street.

Traffic will be allowed only in the Puna, or southerly, direction on Kapiʻolani Street, between Waiānuenue Avenue and Haili Street during certain hours.

Specifically, the one-way pattern will be in effect on Sunday, (December 24), from 6 a.m. to 3 a.m. Monday, (December 25), and from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Christmas day.

During these times, parking will be allowed on both sides of Kapiʻolani Street.


