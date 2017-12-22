POLICE MEDIA RELEASE

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating 2 inmates who escaped from Kulani Prison.

25 year-old Matthew Alani and 39 year-old Lorrin Nakapalau are being sought after both were discovered missing at 6:30 pm tonight, December 22, 2017.

Alani is described as Hawaiian, 5’7″, 180 pounds short black hair, brown eyes, tan complexion, and numerous tattoos. He is known to frequent the Kona area and was serving time for a robbery conviction.

Nakapalau is described as Hawaiian, 5’8″, 160 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, and tan complexion. He is also known to frequent the Kona area and was serving time for an escape conviction.

If either Alani or Nakapalau are seen, do not approach, call 911 and report their location.

Alain is the subject depicted with the tattoo around his neck and Nakapalau is the other subject.

MEDIA RELEASE

HILO – Kulani Correctional Facility (KCF) inmates Matthew Alani and Lorrin Nakapalau were reported missing from a headcount at approximately 8:35 p.m. Hawaii County Police were immediately notified. How they escaped is under investigation.

25-year old Alani is 5’6”, weighs 220 lbs. and has brown hair and eyes and a large tattoo across his neck. Alani is serving time for Robbery 2. His next parole hearing is scheduled for June 2018.

Nakapalau is 39-years old. He is 6’0” and weighs 160 lbs. Nakapalau has brown hair and eyes. He is serving time for Escape 2. His parole hearing is scheduled for June 2018.

If you see them, call 911.

Kulani Correctional Facility is located on the slope of Mauna Loa, approximately 20 miles east of Hilo. It is a work-camp type of facility that consists of dorm-style housing for minimum and community custody, sentenced male inmates who are nearing the end of their sentence and preparing for release. All inmates participate in education and/or substance abuse treatment programs.

