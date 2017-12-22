MEDIA RELEASE

The University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Chancellor Search Advisory Committee has been appointed, and the committee will begin meeting immediately. A local, national and international search will be opened with the assistance of a professional firm, and the committee hopes to begin screening applicants and nominees by the end of February 2018.

The committee will conduct confidential video interviews of the most promising candidates, and the committee plans to host on-campus visits by the finalists in late April to ensure that students, faculty, staff and other stakeholders are able to meet the finalists and provide input.

UH President David Lassner will receive input from the committee and stakeholders and will then present a recommendation for appointment to the Board of Regents. The start date of the new chancellor will be determined based on the availability of the selectee.

“The next chancellor will be critical in strengthening UH Hilo’s unique position in the state and beyond,” said Lassner. “UH Hilo is enriched by an amazing natural environment for learning and research, a deep grounding in Native Hawaiian language, culture and community, and remarkable faculty and student diversity—all enveloped by the warmth of the welcoming Hilo community. The next chancellor must lead the campus vigorously forward to serve Hawaiʻi Island and the state as a vital part of the UH System with a spirit of innovation and collaboration in order to adapt to the changing environment for higher education in Hawaiʻi and across the nation.”

The 16-member search advisory committee includes representation from UH Hilo faculty, students, staff, the Hanakahi Native Hawaiian council and community leaders. All committee members share a common commitment to the future of UH Hilo.

Co-Chairs

Farrah-Marie Gomes, Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, UH Hilo

Vassilis Syrmos, Vice President for Research and Innovation, UH System

Committee members

Diane Barrett, Chair and Professor, School of Education, UH Hilo

Philippe Binder, Professor of Physics, Natural Sciences Division, UH Hilo

Lois Fujiyoshi, Executive Director of Budget and Business Management, UH Hilo

Kerri Inglis, Chair of Social Sciences Division and Professor of Hawaiian and Pacific History, UH Hilo

Gerald De Mello, Retired Director of University Relations, UH Hilo

Carolyn Ma, Dean of the Daniel K. Inouye College of Pharmacy and Associate Professor, UH Hilo

Kāhealani Naeʻole-Wong, Poʻo Kula (Head of School), Kamehameha Schools Hawaiʻi Campus

Joni Onishi, Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Hawaiʻi Community College

Sherrie Padilla, Enrollment Services Manager and Director of Financial Aid, UH Hilo

Isaac Pang, Graduate Student in Ka Haka ʻUla O Keʻelikōlani College of Hawaiian Language, UH Hilo

Kaleihiʻiikapoli Rap oza, Interim Vice Chancellor for Administrative Affairs, UH Hilo

Jennifer Stotter, Director of Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action, UH Hilo

Misaki Takabayashi, Interim Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Professor, UH Hilo

Victoria Taomia, Vice President of UH Hilo Student Association

