MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the theft of chainsaws and other equipment in North Kohala.

The theft occurred between Tuesday, (December 19), at 5 p.m., and Wednesday,(December 20) at 8 a.m.

Suspects entered a locked tool storage at the Kohala Plants Nursery and stole four chainsaws, a Stihl 25, 18”, Stihl 26-22”, Echo CS340-14”, and Echo CS341-14”. They also took a cordless Milwaukee Sawzall, 18V Dewalt drill, and driver and an Electric Winch.

Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Officer Emerson Paranada at (808) 889-6540.

