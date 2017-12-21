MEDIA RELEASE

As of yesterday afternoon, Keōpū Deepwell installation is complete. The Department has begun the disinfection and water quality testing process, which once successfully completed, will render the Keōpū Deepwell fully operational and ready for use. The Department anticipates this will happen by Monday, December 25, 2017.

At this time, the 25 percent (25%) Water Restriction remains in effect; however, the Department expects to downgrade to a voluntary 10 percent (10%) conservation once the Keōpū Deepwell is operating reliably.

Kona water tank levels remain stable and the Department continues to monitor the water system and make adjustments as necessary.

The Department sincerely appreciates the community’s efforts to reduce their water usage. For more information visit our website at www.hawaiidws.org, call 961-8060 during normal business hours or email dws@hawaiidws.org. For after hour emergencies, call us at 961-8790.

