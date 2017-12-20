 

   

Ka‘u man wanted by police in a terror threat and property damage case

December 20, 2017.

Jeffery Belanio Jr.

Hawaiʻi Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Ka‘ū man wanted for questioning in a terror threat and criminal property damage investigation.

Police investigating the complaints identified Jeffery Belanio Jr. He is known to frequent the Ocean View and South Kona areas and drives a purple colored, Toyota 4Runner, with Hawaiʻi license plate ZAJ075.

Any persons with information regarding Jeffery Belanio Jr., are asked to contact Officer James Lorenzo at (808) 939-2520 or the police non-emergency telephone number at (808) 935-3311.


