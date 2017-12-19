MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of December 11, 2017, through December 17, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 24 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Five of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. Five of the drivers were under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 1,115 DUI arrests compared with 1,061 during the same period last year, an increase of 5.1 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 0 5 South Hilo 6 238 Puna 6 271 Ka‘ū 2 11 Kona 8 507 South Kohala 1 69 North Kohala 1 5 Island Total 24 1,115

There have been 1,301 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,384 during the same period last year, a decrease of 6 percent.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 26 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 31 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 15.4 percent for fatal crashes, and 3.2 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

