Winter Storm Warning

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a winter storm warning for Hawaii Island summits above 12,000 feet from 6 p.m. this evening until 6 a.m. Thursday (Dec 21).

Heavy snow is forecast for the summits with total snow accumulations of 12-24 inches and localized higher amounts expected.

The heavy snow will be accompanied by strong gusty winds at times resulting in considerable blowing and drifting snow and significant reductions to visibility. Travel will become extremely hazardous if not impossible.

Flash Flood Watch

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for Hawaii Island from this evening through late Wednesday (Dec 20).

A slow moving cold front will move down the island chain tonight through Wednesday night. Abundant moisture ahead of the front will result in periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms.

Excessive rainfall from heavy showers and thunderstorms could lead to flash flooding of streams and low-lying areas.

Campers and hikers should avoid low lying flood prone areas. People should stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. The rainfall and runoff will cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Excessive runoff may cause rockslides and mudslides in steep terrain.

Debris in streams and gulches may clog bridges and culverts resulting in flooding outside normal water channels causing damage.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

For links to the latest weather forecasts, reports, radar and satellite imagery visit our Weather Page at hawaii247.com/weather

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



