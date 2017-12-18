MEDIA RELEASE

Police have identified the man who died from injuries sustained in a vehicle and bicycle crash Wednesday, (December 6), on Highway 19 near Hau Lane in the Hilo District.

He was identified as 70-year-old Jerry Lee Wiseman of Pepeʻekeo.

This was the 31st traffic fatality this year compared with 30 at the same time last year.

Police are also asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call Officer Keith Nacis at (808) 961-2339 or email: Keith.Nacis@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the islandwide Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

