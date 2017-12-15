MEDIA RELEASE

The Hawaiʻi Police Department has received numerous calls from island residents reporting robo-calls, or spoofing. These are thieves trying to fool you into thinking you owe money to the IRS, power company or that you your auto warranty has expired. These telephone calls are designed to trick you into giving them sensitive and private information to take your money. Use caution if you receive a suspicious call; merely hang up. Do not give out banking information, credit card information or personal information like your social security number.

If you are out shopping, please remember to lock your car doors and windows to avoid theft. Do not leave valuables like Christmas Gifts visible. Place them out of site in the trunk to lessen the possibility of someone breaking into your vehicle.

We want your holidays to be safe and memorable. Slow down and enjoy them.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



