Kīlauea Volcano’s episode 61g East Rift Zone eruption remains active. A breakout from upper Pūlama Pali is sending surface flows into the kipuka (vegetated area in photos center) on the steep part of the pali. The flows are burning the vegetation as they continue downslope through the kipuka. Surface flows remain active on the coastal plain, with the closest active breakouts approximately 2 km (1.2 miles) from the emergency road. Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō is degassing in the upper center of the photo, and Mauna Kea (right) and Mauna Loa (left) are visible behind it. Photo taken Tuesday, December 12, 2017 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
Today was sunny and clear, providing views of Mauna Loa (background), the Halema‘uma‘u summit plume from Kīlauea’s summit (center, at the base of Mauna Loa), and the ongoing Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō eruption site, which hosts a lava pond west of the main crater. Photo taken Tuesday, December 12, 2017 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
A geologist at Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō takes a GPS measurement to find the location’s latitude, longitude and elevation above sea level. The measurement is needed to track the changes in level of the west pit lava pond (west pit in background). Photo taken Tuesday, December 12, 2017 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
Aerial view of the Halema‘uma‘u lava lake at Kīlauea’s summit. Two spattering sources are active along the south and west walls. Recent rock falls have slightly enlarged the lake to the north, giving it a kidney bean shape. Photo taken Tuesday, December 12, 2017 courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey
Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level generally rose in concert with summit inflation, ranging from about 50 to 30 m (98–162 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain. The ocean entry remained inactive. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.
Mauna Loa is not erupting. Small-magnitude earthquakes continue to occur beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A few deeper earthquakes were scattered beneath the volcano’s southeast and west flanks at depths of 5–13 km (3–8 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. Overall, rates of seismicity and deformation have decreased. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.
There were 3 events with 3 or more felt reports in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week. On December 13, 2017 at 07:09 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) NW of Honaunau-Napoopoo at 13 km (8 mi) depth. On December 11, 2017 at 06:39 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.7 earthquake occurred 9 km (6 mi) SSE of Volcano at 8 km (5 mi) depth. On December 10, 2017 at 02:13 p.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) ESE of Leilani Estates at 2 km (1 mi) depth.
Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO
This map is similar to the map above but shows a thermal map over the Episode 61g lava flow. Cooler colors (blue and green) show cooled, inactive portions of the flow surface. Hot colors (red and orange) show areas of active surface breakouts. The thermal map was constructed by stitching many overlapping oblique thermal images collected by a handheld thermal camera during a helicopter overflight of the flow field.
This map shows recent changes to Kīlauea’s East Rift Zone lava flow field. The area of the active flow field as of November 22 is shown in pink, while widening and advancement of the active flow as of December 12 is shown in red. Older Puʻu ʻŌʻō lava flows (1983–2016) are shown in gray. The yellow line is the trace of the active lava tubes; based on the lack of activity in the lower reaches of the flow field, a portion of the main lava tube leading to the ocean may contain little or no moving lava, but it is still quite hot to the thermal camera. The Kamokuna ocean entry is inactive. The blue lines over the Puʻu ʻŌʻō flow field are steepest-descent paths calculated from a 2013 digital elevation model (DEM), while the blue lines on the rest of the map are steepest-descent paths calculated from a 1983 DEM (for calculation details, see pubs.usgs.gov/of/2007/1264/). Steepest-descent path analysis is based on the assumption that the DEM perfectly represents the earth’s surface. DEMs, however, are not perfect, so the blue lines on this map can be used to infer only approximate flow paths. The base map is a partly transparent 1:24,000-scale USGS digital topographic map draped over the 1983 10-m digital elevation model (DEM).
