

Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level generally rose in concert with summit inflation, ranging from about 50 to 30 m (98–162 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain. The ocean entry remained inactive. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Small-magnitude earthquakes continue to occur beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A few deeper earthquakes were scattered beneath the volcano’s southeast and west flanks at depths of 5–13 km (3–8 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. Overall, rates of seismicity and deformation have decreased. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

There were 3 events with 3 or more felt reports in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week. On December 13, 2017 at 07:09 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) NW of Honaunau-Napoopoo at 13 km (8 mi) depth. On December 11, 2017 at 06:39 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.7 earthquake occurred 9 km (6 mi) SSE of Volcano at 8 km (5 mi) depth. On December 10, 2017 at 02:13 p.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) ESE of Leilani Estates at 2 km (1 mi) depth.



Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO



Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

