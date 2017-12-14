 

   

Volcano Watch: Kilauea activity update for December 14, 2017

Time-lapse thermal image movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO


Time-lapse movie of Halemaumau Overlook Vent. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO


Time-lapse movie of Halemaʻumaʻu Overlook Vent from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO


Time-lapse movie of Kīlauea Caldera from Hawaiian Volcano Observatory. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

(Activity updates are written by scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.)

This past week, Kīlauea Volcano’s summit lava lake level generally rose in concert with summit inflation, ranging from about 50 to 30 m (98–162 ft) below the vent rim. On the East Rift Zone, the 61g lava flow remained active downslope of Pu‘u ‘Ō‘ō, with scattered breakouts on the pali and coastal plain. The ocean entry remained inactive. The 61g flows do not pose an immediate threat to nearby communities.

Mauna Loa is not erupting. Small-magnitude earthquakes continue to occur beneath the summit caldera and upper Southwest Rift Zone at depths less than 5 km (3 mi). A few deeper earthquakes were scattered beneath the volcano’s southeast and west flanks at depths of 5–13 km (3–8 mi). GPS and InSAR measurements continue to show slow deformation related to inflation of a magma reservoir beneath the summit and upper Southwest Rift Zone. Overall, rates of seismicity and deformation have decreased. No significant changes in volcanic gas emissions were measured.

There were 3 events with 3 or more felt reports in the Hawaiian Islands during the past week. On December 13, 2017 at 07:09 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.8 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) NW of Honaunau-Napoopoo at 13 km (8 mi) depth. On December 11, 2017 at 06:39 a.m. HST, a magnitude-2.7 earthquake occurred 9 km (6 mi) SSE of Volcano at 8 km (5 mi) depth. On December 10, 2017 at 02:13 p.m. HST, a magnitude-2.5 earthquake occurred 3 km (2 mi) ESE of Leilani Estates at 2 km (1 mi) depth.


Time-lapse movie of Pu’u ‘O’o Crater. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO


Time-lapse movie from a camera positioned on the southeast flank of Puʻu ʻŌʻō, looking toward the active flow advancing to the southeast. The breakout point is at the left edge of the image, and the mid-field skyline at the right is roughly coincident with the top of the pali. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO


Time-lapse image movie from a research camera positioned on Holei Pali, looking east towards Lava Flow 61G and Kalapana. December 7-14, 2017. Images courtesy of USGS/HVO

This map is similar to the map above but shows a thermal map over the Episode 61g lava flow. Cooler colors (blue and green) show cooled, inactive portions of the flow surface. Hot colors (red and orange) show areas of active surface breakouts. The thermal map was constructed by stitching many overlapping oblique thermal images collected by a handheld thermal camera during a helicopter overflight of the flow field.

This map shows recent changes to Kīlauea's East Rift Zone lava flow field. The area of the active flow field as of November 22 is shown in pink, while widening and advancement of the active flow as of December 12 is shown in red. Older Puʻu ʻŌʻō lava flows (1983–2016) are shown in gray. The yellow line is the trace of the active lava tubes; based on the lack of activity in the lower reaches of the flow field, a portion of the main lava tube leading to the ocean may contain little or no moving lava, but it is still quite hot to the thermal camera. The Kamokuna ocean entry is inactive. The blue lines over the Puʻu ʻŌʻō flow field are steepest-descent paths calculated from a 2013 digital elevation model (DEM), while the blue lines on the rest of the map are steepest-descent paths calculated from a 1983 DEM (for calculation details, see http://pubs.usgs.gov/of/2007/1264/). Steepest-descent path analysis is based on the assumption that the DEM perfectly represents the earth's surface. DEMs, however, are not perfect, so the blue lines on this map can be used to infer only approximate flow paths. The base map is a partly transparent 1:24,000-scale USGS digital topographic map draped over the 1983 10-m digital elevation model (DEM).

