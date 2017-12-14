MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in the Kaʻū district.

At about 7:37 p.m., Tuesday evening, (December 12), police received a call of an unresponsive man located within a residence located on Catamaran Lane in the Hawaiian Ocean View Estates subdivision. Upon arrival to the scene, medics with the Hawaiʻi Fire Department determined the male was deceased. The man sustained several injuries that appeared to be suspicious. Detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigation Section responded to the scene to continue the investigation.

Preliminary results of an autopsy performed this morning, (December 14), failed to identify an exact cause of death, with no signs of foul play. The pathologist has deferred her determination as to the cause of death until the toxicology results are received.

The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Zachariah Sugrue of Hawaiian Ocean View Estates.

The case has been classified as a coroner’s inquest.

Police ask anyone who had recent contact with the victim or anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Pernell Hanoa with the Area II Criminal Investigation Section via email at Pernell.Hanoa@hawaiicounty.gov or at (808) 326-4646 ext. 281.

