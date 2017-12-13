MEDIA RELEASE

Hawai‘i Island police arrested a Hāmākua man in connection with a stabbing incident in Honoka‘a.

At 8:24 p.m., Tuesday, (December 12), police responded to the Hale Ho‘ola Hāmākua Emergency Room after a Honokaʻa man arrived by private vehicle with apparent stab wounds to his body. The 34-year-old victim told police he and his assailant were sitting in his (victim’s) vehicle on Kamakawiwoʻole Church Road when he was attacked by the suspect following a disagreement. The victim was later transported by ambulance to the North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital where he remains in guarded condition.

At 1:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, (December 13), the suspect, 29-year-old Michael Varize Jr., also of Honokaʻa, was located in Waimea and arrested without incident for second-degree assault. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continue the investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed, or have any information about this incident is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Jesse Kerr of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2377 or Jesse.Kerr@hawaiicounty.gov.

