MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 24-year-old Puna man who was reported missing.

Keoni Brian Paulino is described as 5-feet-6-inches, weighing about 180 pounds with hazel eyes, short black hair and a tan complexion. Paulino is known to frequent both the Puna or Kona areas and was last heard from on Saturday, (November 12).

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

