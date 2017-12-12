MEDIA RELEASE

During the week of December 4, 2017, through December 10, 2017, Hawaiʻi Island police arrested 21 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.

So far this year, there have been 1,091 DUI arrests compared with 1,039 during the same period last year, an increase of 5 percent. The numbers of arrests by district were:

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 9 North Hilo 1 5 South Hilo 8 232 Puna 7 265 Ka‘ū 0 9 Kona 5 499 South Kohala 1 68 North Kohala 0 4 Island Total 21 1,091

There have been 1,273 major accidents so far this year compared with 1,341 during the same period last year, a decrease of 5.1 percent.

To date, there were 30 fatal crashes (one of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 32 fatalities, compared with 25 fatal crashes (five of which had multiple deaths), resulting in 30 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents an increase 20 percent for fatal crashes, and 6.7 percent for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide

