MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police have charged a 20-year-old Puna man in connection with a terroristic threatening incident involving a firearm.

At 5:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon (December 9), officers were called to an address on 37th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision. Police determined that following an argument, a male suspect pointed a handgun at an 18 year-old man at the residence. The suspect, 20-year-old Eric Wilson Jr., of Puna, fled from the scene in a vehicle after the confrontation. No physical injuries were reported.

At 8:50 a.m. Monday morning (December 11), an officer assigned to the department’s Special Enforcement Unit arrested Wilson at the Hilo courthouse without incident. He was taken to the Hilo cellblock while investigators continued the investigation. About an hour later, patrol officers located the suspect’s vehicle at a Ala Heiau Road residence in Keaʻau. A search warrant was later served on the suspect’s vehicle where a handgun and ammunition was recovered.

At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday (December 12), police charged Wilson with one count each of first-degree terroristic threatening, ownership (of a firearm) prohibited, possessing a loaded firearm on a highway, place to keep a pistol, and place to keep ammunition. Wilson remains in police custody at the Hilo cellblock in lieu of $610,000 bail pending his initial Court appearance scheduled for Wednesday afternoon (December 13) in South Hilo District Court.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information about it is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Detective Aaron Carvalho of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2272 or Aaron.Carvalho@hawaiicounty.go….

