MEDIA RELEASE

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) concluded a month-long narcotics-related and community nuisance-type investigation which stemmed from numerous community complaints of suspected narcotic use and narcotics-related activities occurring at a Kalaoa residence.

On Monday (December 11) afternoon at 2:15 p.m., SEU, assisted by the Area II Vice Section, executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence located in the 73-4500 block of Iki Place. During the search, officers located and recovered approximately 3.9 grams of a black tar-like substance (suspected heroin), three syringes containing a brownish-colored liquid (suspected heroin), 0.4 grams of a crystalline substance (suspected crystal methamphetamine), numerous drug paraphernalia items associated with heroin and methamphetamine use, and $870.00 in cash which was seized for forfeiture. At the scene, officers also located and arrested 32-year-old Nicholas Catlett, of Kailua-Kona, and residents 28-year-old Dylan Brehaut, and 30-year-old Ashley Safa, for suspicion of Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the Third Degree. They were transported to the Kealakehe Police Station as officers continued their investigation.

Upon conferring with the Prosecutor’s Office, on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m., Ashley Safa was charged with three counts of Promoting Dangerous Drugs in the Third Degree and one count of Drug Paraphernalia. Her total bail was set at $30,250.00.

Dylan Brehaut was released pending further investigation for the narcotics offenses, however he was charged for an outstanding bench warrant with bail set at $10,000.00.

Safa and Brehaut remained in custody at the Kealakehe Police Station pending their initial court appearance at Kona District Court this morning.

Upon conferring with the Prosecutor’s Office, Nicholas Catlett was released pending further investigation.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department would like to thank community members for the numerous tips received in this investigation. In addition, the community is encouraged to remain aware of suspicious activities occurring within their neighborhood and to report any suspicious activity to the police non-emergency number at (808)935-3311.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Reddit

Google

Tumblr

More

Print

LinkedIn



Pocket

Email



