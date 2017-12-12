MEDIA RELEASE

Hawaiʻi Island police are still searching for a 16-year-old Captain Cook girl who was reported missing. Irene Hernandez was last seen in Hilo on (December 8, 2016).

She is described as Hispanic, 5-feet-one-inch, 150 pounds, stocky build, tan complexion, with shoulder length brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with any information about her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or contact Detective Calvin Delaries, Jr. at (808) 326-4646, Ext. 304 or Calvin.Delaries@hawaiicounty.g….

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

